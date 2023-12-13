New York courthouse where Trump is on trial evacuated as firefighters arrive

Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York...
Former President Donald Trump speaks after exiting the courtroom for a break at New York Supreme Court, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The courthouse in New York City where former President Donald Trump’s civil business fraud trial has been taking place was briefly evacuated Wednesday hours after testimony had concluded for the day.

About a dozen firefighters ascended the steps of the New York State Supreme Court Building shortly after 4 p.m. There was a visible haze in the stairwell between the third and fourth floor, according to an Associated Press reporter who was asked to leave the building.

Among those evacuated was Judge Arthur Engoron, who has presided over Trump’s trial on the building’s fourth floor for the past 10 weeks. The evacuees were permitted to return to the building shortly after firefighters entered.

Fire and police officials didn’t immediately have information on what prompted the evacuation.

A court spokesperson said they were looking into the incident.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
Tyrell Hall
Glasgow man facing drug related charges after home search
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Davis Coots
Cromwell man injured after driving head on into tree during police pursuit

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at sundown in Washington, on Nov. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
The Supreme Court will rule on limits on a commonly used abortion medication
The Supreme Court will consider whether to restrict access to a widely used abortion drug,...
Supreme Court decides future of abortion pill
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is introduced at the Jacques Polak Research...
Federal Reserve keeps key interest rate unchanged and foresees 3 rate cuts next year
The Satanic Temple says that children will learn benevolence and empathy, critical thinking,...
Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at another elementary school