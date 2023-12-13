Owensboro teen represents USA, brings home three gold medals

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro teenager just returned to the Tri-State as a three-time gold medalist.

18-year-old Kaidhyn Stockdale represented the U.S. in the World Abilitysport Games in Thailand earlier this month. He took gold in the javelin with a throw of 26 meters, shotput with a throw of 9.65 meters and discus with a throw of 35 meters.

Stockdale suffered a stroke as a baby, leaving his right side weakened. He says over a decade of physical therapy and years of training got him to this moment.

A state champion, national record holder and now a three-time gold medalist, Stockdale says it feels good to have success in his first time on the international stage.

“Having the USA across my chest for the first time was definitely a surreal moment for me,” he said. “And for everyone here who’s in my home town and my family who is supporting me. Just a great opportunity and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”

Stockdale says the flight to Thailand took about 30 hours. It was the first time he had left the country.

For his family back home, the time change wasn’t the hardest thing about Kaidhyn’s latest journey.

“He says he throws at 2:00 o’clock there which is like 1:00 o’clock here, in the morning,” said his stepmother Stacy Stockdale.

That certainly wasn’t easy, but it was watching Kaidhyn on a screen instead of from the bleachers that was new for the Stockdales. But Stacy says that allowed him to make an even bigger impact on others in the community with special needs.

“They would come home from church and watch the throws or the contest or replays,” Stacy said of another family who has a son with special needs. “He said mom, it’s okay to be different. It’s okay to look a little different, I may have to do things a little different, but that’s okay, look at Kaidhyn. I wanna be just like him.”

Kaidhyn says that’s why he does it, to show others that anything is possible, and he proved that three times, with USA on his chest and gold around his neck.

“It’s a good feeling hearing your national anthem in a different country.,” Kaidhyn said. “I feel like I’ve really made some people proud by doing that, by winning gold.”

During our interview with Kaidhyn, he also found out he had made the Paralympic All-American team for his throws last year at Apollo High School.

After his latest triumph, along with going a perfect three-for-three on his biggest stage yet, Kaidhyn isn’t stopping. He has his eyes set on competing in the 2028 Paralympics in Los Angeles for Team USA.

