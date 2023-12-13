Task force arrests Ohio County man with warrants from multiple states

Christopher Saunders
Christopher Saunders(Ohio County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CROMWELL, Ky. (WBKO) - A Cromwell man was arrested Tuesday after multiple agencies converged on a home in Ohio County.

Christopher Saunders, 28, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

According to reports, detectives with the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives made entry to a home in Cromwell.

They found Saunders and Tamara Coots inside along with loaded handguns, rifles, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, digital scales, needles and other drug paraphernalia.

Police reported that Saunders also had warrants out of Indiana, Florida and Ohio.

Saunders was taken to the Ohio County Detention Center where he remains as of Wednesday afternoon.

Coots will also appear before a grand jury, according to police.

