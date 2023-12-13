WCPS and WKU hold joint signing for Grow Your Own program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - With Kentucky facing a massive teacher shortage, Warren County Public Schools and Western Kentucky University team up to help out by holding a joint signing for Grow Your Own scholarships.

The program works to help alleviate the financial burden of school staff members looking to earn their teaching certification.

Each person who signed at Gary Ransdell Hall Tuesday evening will be awarded a tuition scholarship to help them achieve their goal of becoming a teacher or administrator.

The evening’s largest group for the signing was instructional assistants seeking teacher certification through either their bachelor’s or master’s degrees.

Rob Clayton, Superintendent for WCPS, said he hoped those in attendance would take away that the district is committed to doing everything it can “to grow and to improve, not only the quality of education for our kids, but the greater good of our overall community. "

