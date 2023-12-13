WKU finishes road trip with 91-84 win over Wright State

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU men’s basketball secured a 91-84 win over Wright State at Wright State University Nutter Center on Tuesday night. Don McHenry charted a career-high 30 points to help lead the Hilltoppers to victory over the Raiders and improve to 8-3 for the season.

McHenry has posted double-digit point performances in nine of the Hilltoppers’ 11 outings in 2023-24. The junior guard from Milwaukee has also led the team in scoring six times this season, while averaging a team-best 15.1 points per game.

Tyrone Marshall Jr. finished with 20 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Khristian Lander tallied 15 points with six rebounds, a pair of assists, one steal and a block.

The Tops entered Tuesday night’s game in Dayton and fell behind early, 10-2, in the first three minutes of competition. WKU evened the count at 14-14 with 14:35 to play in the first. WKU took its first lead of the game, 38-36, at the 2:39 mark off a converted 2-point layup by McHenry.

After going into the half down, 43-40, the Hilltoppers returned for the second period and regained the lead, 48-47, following a successful three-point play from McHenry with 17:53 to play in regulation. WKU maintained its lead for the remainder of the outing, outscoring the raiders 51-41 in the second half and capitalizing off 13 fast-break points to Wright State’s zero. The Tops totaled 24 points off fast breaks for the entirety of the game, while limiting the Raiders to just two.

The Hilltopper bench accounted for a total of 17 points, while limiting the Raiders’ bench to just seven points for the game. WKU charted 21 points off turnovers and 52 points in the paint.

Rodney Howard led the team in assists with four, while totaling five points and four rebounds. Dontaie Allen and Babacar Faye each tallied five points, while Brandon Newman and Enoch Kalambay finished with four points each.

With the road win over Wright State, the Hilltoppers have now reeled off four consecutive wins and improve to 8-3 on the year.

