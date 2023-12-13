World War II veteran reflects on century of service at 100th birthday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Eight decades have passed since James Wren first entered the U.S. Navy.

Surrounded by friends and family, Wren came to Mission BBQ Wednesday morning where a centennial salute was given to him to mark his 100th birthday.

“I was just thinking, in 1923, there was a lot of differences in this world,” he said.

Quick on the draw, Wren reflected how the world “may be too spoiled now.” He was born into a home without many modern conveniences like electricity, telephones, radios and toilet paper.

“There’s a lot of things we don’t understand today that we didn’t have back then,” he said.

Wren joined the U.S. Navy in November 1942, serving on the Pacific and Atlantic fronts as a Higgins boat operator. He served during six invasions, which took him to Sicily, Saipan, Palau, Leyte, Luzon and Iwo Jima.

Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal captured the well-known photo of six Marines raising an American Flag atop Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima.

Wren was there, too.

“As the boys put the flag up, they piled rock around it,” he said. “All we had there was sand and gravel because it’s all volcano. There is no dirt on that island.”

As time went on, Wren said he knew one thing: he had to survive the war. He eventually left the Navy in January 1946.

“I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I want everyone to understand the Lord has had his hand on me. I cannot and would not be here if it hadn’t been for that type of help to guide me.”

His faith is a guiding principle in his life and has been over the last century, Wren said.

“Try to live as clean a life as you can,” he said. “You have to pay attention to the whole roundabout.”

Mission BBQ prides itself in reminding people to honor veterans, first responders and others who serve their communities with valor.

A community ambassador on hand in Bowling Green said Wren’s birthday celebration was the fourth one for a local World War II veteran since they opened Feb. 21.

