6-year-old bull rider to compete in Logan County rodeo

At the ripe age of six, Josiah Flora is already determined to be a bull rider, and will be...
At the ripe age of six, Josiah Flora is already determined to be a bull rider, and will be doing his second bull riding competition at the “Logan County Ag Arena” on Friday, Dec. 15.(Kayla Flora)
By Presley Allen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - At the ripe age of six, Josiah Flora is already determined to be a bull rider.

This weekend he will be competing in the bull riding competition for his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

He first started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, Flora began participating in rodeo events such as mutton busting, barrel racing, goat tying, dummy roping, and pole bending.

“He just wanted to do rodeo and we took him to his first one and he was hooked ever since then,” said his mother Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once he saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it. Flora credits his faith in God to help him ride atop a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me, so I have confidence,” he said.

The rodeo will also be taking place on Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec 16. at 6 p.m.

Tickets will be available for purchase at the front entrance.

Other events in the rodeo will include branding, wild cow milking, barrel riding, and trailering.

For more information, call 270-604-2380.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
