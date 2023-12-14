Another cold night followed by a mild afternoon

By David Wolter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Skies do stay clear tonight and that is going to again allow for optimal viewing opportunities of the GEMINID METEOR SHOWER. The best time to see shooting stars will be after midnight, but you may be able to still catch some as early as 9 PM. Make sure to bundle up since temperatures will be down in the upper 20s to around 30 later tonight.

Clear skies will provide more chances to view the Geminid meteor shower tonight.
Clear skies will provide more chances to view the Geminid meteor shower tonight.(David Wolter)

The sunshine will be bright on Friday allowing highs to get back into the 60. Even with more clouds over the weekend, we remain fairly mild on Saturday.

Showers are likely to move in Saturday night and linger for part of Sunday.
Showers are likely to move in Saturday night and linger for part of Sunday.(David Wolter)

THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that could bring some rain to the area this weekend. Most weather models keep a vast majority of the rain well to our east, but some showers will reach south-central Kentucky, Saturday night into Sunday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.

