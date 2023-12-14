Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade

AUBURN Ky. (WBKO) - Police in Logan County are investigating after a small child got a hold of a bottle of alcohol during the Christmas parade over the weekend.

In a post on Facebook, Auburn police said that shortly after the Christmas parade ended on Saturday, a concerned citizen contacted them and said a child had a bottle of an alcoholic beverage after it was tossed from one of the floats amongst all the candy.

Police ask anyone with additional information about the incident or who has located similar items amongst their children’s candy to contact Chief Ferguson at 270-542-4149 ext. 205.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.