BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder

Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July...
Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July murder of WKU student Ayanna Morgan.(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Brennan Crain
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – The brother of a man arrested in connection to the July murder of a Western Kentucky University is now wanted.

Bowling Green Police Department said Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, has a murder warrant related to 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan’s death.

Related: Suspect accused of shooting WKU student Ayanna Morgan arrested

Malik Jones was wanted for several days after Morgan’s death but was later arrested in Michigan. Another suspect, Kobee Lancaster, is also charged in connection to Morgan’s death.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 or (270) 393-4000.

Read more: Ayanna Morgan’s family speaks about her murder

No further information was provided.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Police respond.
Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade

Latest News

The opening of this facility makes it the only comprehensive wound care facility in our region.
Logan Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon on new Wound Care Center
At the ripe age of six, Josiah Flora is already determined to be a bull rider, and will be...
Six year old bull rider to compete in Logan County rodeo
Kentucky Supreme Court building
Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims
Isiah Fingers, 24, was charged with DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer...
Evansville man arrested after pursuit in Logan County