Evansville man arrested after pursuit in Logan County

Isiah Fingers
Isiah Fingers(Logan County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - An Evansville man was charged Wednesday night after a vehicle pursuit in Logan County.

Isiah Fingers, 24, was charged with DUI, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and first-degree fleeing or evading police.

Police reported that at 11:08 p.m. a Logan County Deputy was patrolling Bowling Green Road when he attempted to perform a traffic stop on a 2022 Dodge Ram TRX pick up truck.

The driver, later identified as Fingers, accelerated and continued east towards the Warren County line.

Another Logan County Deputy ahead of Fingers in the area deployed spike strips and deflated both front tires of the Dodge Ram.

Fingers exited the roadway off of the right shoulder and Fingers was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Fingers was taken to the Logan County Detention Center where he remains as of Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Schools Closed
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
Christopher Saunders
Task force arrests Ohio County man with warrants from multiple states

Latest News

Warren County EMA announces 2024 COWS test schedule
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
The American Red Cross Tennessee Region continues to serve in communities across the region...
Tennessee Region American Red Cross gives tornado disaster response update
Eight decades have passed since James Wren first entered the U.S. Navy.
World War II veteran reflects on century of service at 100th birthday