Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit filed over gerrymandering claims
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has dismissed a redistricting lawsuit.
The case involved Congressional and State House maps Republicans drew up in 2022.
Democrats accused them of gerrymandering districts.
A judge initially ruled the maps *were* gerrymandered but were not unconstitutional.
The state’s high court agreed Thursday, ruling the maps did not violate the Kentucky Constitution.
