A light frost possible this morning!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A light frost is possible this morning. Temperatures later today will be much more comfortable with highs near 60!

We’re mostly sunny today, but more clouds are due in Friday night and into the weekend.

Even with the cold temperatures around daybreak, highs are still likely to top out around 60 degrees for the next few days. The normal high this time of year is around 50.

Showers are possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning as a frontal boundary pushes through.

Temperatures will tumble back to the low 50s next week.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.