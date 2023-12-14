Logan Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon on new Wound Care Center

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - This morning, Logan Memorial Hospital cut the ribbon to celebrate the grand opening of its new Wound Care Center in Russellville. With community leaders, medical professionals, and residents all in attendance, the new clinic promises to be a vital resource for advanced wound care services in Logan County.

Andrew Bedi, CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital, highlighted the hospital’s commitment to assessing and meeting the evolving needs of the community.

“Wound care has been underrepresented here and is one that we decided is one that we could establish and get up and running for the community relatively quickly,” he said.

The Wound Care Center is a significant investment in the health and well-being of the community, enabling Logan Memorial Hospital to provide specialized care for patients grappling with chronic wounds.

“This is another example of our hospital being a part of the community, looking at the community needs, being a good partner with the community, and being a partner in that. So we’re excited for the growth,” Bedi said.

The Wound Care Center at Logan Memorial Hospital is equipped to offer a wide range of wound healing services, including debridement, wound therapy, and comprehensive wound care. While currently not offering hyperbaric treatments, Bedi hinted at potential expansions in the future.

“This is the only official Wound Care Center in this region. The next closest Wound Care Center you can go to is actually in Springfield, Tennessee. So this is the only official Wound Care Center in this region,” Bedi said.

Ahead of the grand opening, Logan Memorial has been making its presence known to the local medical community, educating providers on what they have to offer for patients in the region. Education and collaboration with local providers are important to Logan Memorial.

“We’ve been going out to the local providers, and physician offices promoting the Wound Care Center. We’ve been open for about a month, kind of a soft opening. So this is the official kickoff grand opening. We’ve been seeing patients here for a few weeks now,” Bedi said, “and so we’re excited to get that word out,”

