Married couple hospitalized after crashing head-on, authorities say

By 7 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - Investigators are trying to figure out how a husband and wife crashed their separate vehicles head-on in a New York town.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Nicky Stone and an SUV driven by 43-year-old Linda Stone collided around 9 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Ridge Road in Philadelphia, New York.

Both vehicles were totaled and taken to the sheriff’s office impound lot, WWNY reports.

According to Sgt. Ben Timerman, the couple were taken to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. He said Wednesday afternoon that Linda Stone is in critical but stable condition.

Timerman said Nicky Stone was also badly injured but didn’t have the hospital’s condition on him.

Investigators have been unable to get information about the crash from the couple, according to Timerman. He said they’ve been unable to speak with the husband because he’s intubated, but they’ve had brief discussions with the wife.

Timerman said investigators have no idea yet as to why the couple was on Elm Ridge Road Tuesday night, how fast they were driving or why their vehicles collided head-on.

The couple lives on County Route 194 in the town of Antwerp, he said.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colter gifted her employees with smaller price-point Scratch-offs in a card and had purchased...
Med Center Health employees split winnings from gifted Kentucky Lottery scratch-offs
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
Schools Closed
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
The family of 2 boys allegedly killed by murder say they were given the wrong body ahead of...
Family of 2 boys allegedly killed by mother says they were given wrong body ahead of funeral
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement

Latest News

The American Red Cross Tennessee Region continues to serve in communities across the region...
Tennessee Region American Red Cross gives tornado disaster response update
Eight decades have passed since James Wren first entered the U.S. Navy.
World War II veteran reflects on century of service at 100th birthday
The investigation is ongoing.
Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade
An Ohio police officer shot and killed two dogs in what the police chief says was “an...
Officer shoots, kills 2 dogs attacking man at golf course, police say
Shawn and Monica Williams said they walked out of their home to find a burning cross facing...
‘We were speechless’: Homeowners say neighbors placed burning cross next to their house