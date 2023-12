BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Emergency Management has released the COWS test schedule for 2024.

All tests are set for noon, and the schedule is subject to change.

The dates are:

Jan. 5

Feb. 2

March 1

April 5

May 3

June 7

July 5

Aug. 2

Sept. 6

Oct. 4

Nov. 1

Dec. 6

