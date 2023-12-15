Bowling Green man charged with drug trafficking after vehicle search on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man was charged with five different controlled substance trafficking charges on Thursday morning.

Gregory Clifford, 60, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Fentanyl), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (ecstasy), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and trafficking in marijuana.

The Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-65 south at 10:50 a.m. on a Honda Odyssey van driven by Clifford.

Police searched the van and found 500 Fentanyl pills, 500 ecstasy pills, 4 grams of powder cocaine, 1 pound of methamphetamine, 2 pounds of marijuana and a handgun.

A vehicle stop was initiated on I-65 (Submitted Photo)

