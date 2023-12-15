BRDHD gives tips on dressing kids for winter and avoiding illness

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As it gets colder, the Barren River District Health Department is sharing some tips on keeping kids warm while outside in the winter.

One of the first things you can do to make sure your child is properly protected from the cold is to add layers.

BRDHD HANDS Program Home Visitor, Callie Fuller, said the best way to do so is by starting with tight-fitting interlayers that will keep dry before adding outer layers, such as puffy coats or snowsuits, that focus on wind resistance.

“Children, overheat easily, but then they also lose body heat a lot quicker than adults do and so you want to make sure that you have enough layers on so that they stay heated, but you also don’t want to have too many so that they get overheated,” she said.

Fuller also added that it is important to make sure hands, faces, and feet are covered as well.

When you’re putting your child in their car seat, it is important to remember to take off their puffy jackets, snowsuits, or any other heavy, bulky items before strapping them in.

“That can inhibit you from tightening the straps as needed and so it can be a safety hazard,” Fuller said. “Once you get them strapped in, you can give them a blanket or something to cover up with, but you want to make sure when you’re strapping them in that they’re still staying safe and you’re getting it tight like it needs to be.”

Fuller also discussed ways to avoid sickness during the holidays. Some of these include sanitizing and knowing where you are going, so you know what your child is being exposed to, and making sure you are eating right.

“Anything you can do to keep your immune system healthy will help you as you go out and visit family and people that you might not see all the time,” she said.

If your child does end up sick, you can always talk with your doctor about their recommendations.

