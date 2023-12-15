Clouds and rain return this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very mild day today with temperatures reaching over 60 degrees. It will be warm again on Saturday, however, with clouds and rain on the increase.
Saturday: Temperatures start in the mid-30s with cloudy skies. As the day progresses, rain showers will work into the area by dinner time. Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees.
Saturday Night: Rain showers will continue through the night, with lows dropping to the mid-40s.
Sunday: Rain showers will start to exit the region but with cloudy skies sticking around for the day. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees to near 50 degrees.
LOOKING AHEAD: Not much rain is expected the next few days after our expected rainfall for Saturday evening through Sunday morning
