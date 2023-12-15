Clouds and rain return this weekend

By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A very mild day today with temperatures reaching over 60 degrees. It will be warm again on Saturday, however, with clouds and rain on the increase.

Cloudy skies with rain showers moving in by the evening hours.
Saturday: Temperatures start in the mid-30s with cloudy skies. As the day progresses, rain showers will work into the area by dinner time. Temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees.

Saturday Night: Rain showers will continue through the night, with lows dropping to the mid-40s.

Sunday: Rain showers will start to exit the region but with cloudy skies sticking around for the day. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees to near 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD: Not much rain is expected the next few days after our expected rainfall for Saturday evening through Sunday morning

Our only rain chances will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will...
Our only rain chances will be Saturday evening through Sunday morning. Rainfall totals will be light, with about 0.25 inches expected at most.(Davis Wells)

