Fatal multi-vehicle accident reported near Munfordville

By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are responding to a multi-vehicle accident on I-65 between Munfordville and Horse Cave.

According to Trooper Daniel Priddy, one fatality has been confirmed and multiple people have been transported from the scene.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

There will be a detour from the Horse Cave exit to Munfordville.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

