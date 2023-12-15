Franklin man charged after Auburn hit and run involving a carriage

Ryan Joiner
Ryan Joiner(Logan County Detention Center)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Franklin man was charged with drug and reckless driving charges after police say he crashed into a carriage in Auburn.

Ryan Joiner, 40, was charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident, first-degree wanton endangerment and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

On Tuesday, Auburn Police officers were monitoring traffic during the Auburn Elementary Christmas event when an officer said they saw Joiner drive into the back of a carriage that was traveling down College Street causing the horses on the hit carriage to go into a panic.

Police said that Joiner “recklessly” drove around the carriage in the opposite lane and continued to travel south without stopping.

Police performed a traffic stop and reported that Joiner “had ample space and opportunity to stop sooner after colliding with the carriage.”

According to reports, the officer reported they detected “a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emanating from his person.”

Police reported they also saw multiple open alcoholic containers in the vehicle, and also found 30 hydrocodone pills.

After performing sobriety tests, Joiner was taken into custody.

There were 12 people on the carriage that was hit including nine children and three adults with one of those being a pregnant woman.

One person had a cut to their hand and the pregnant woman had “unknown potential injuries.”

No update on the conditions of the injured people was given as of Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

