Intersection safety improvement project set to begin on U.S. 231 and KY 622 in Warren County

(WYMT)
By Will Whaley and Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to improve safety at the intersection of U.S. 231 Scottsville Road and KY 622 Plano Road in Warren County is set to begin Monday.

The project will add crosswalks to the northern approach of the intersection on U.S. 231 and on the KY 622 approach.

The intersection will also have pedestrian signals along with ADA-compliant sidewalks.

Motorists should expect temporary lane closures during the day on Monday.

Crews will be working on sidewalk ramps. Lane closures are possible other days of the week for crews to work on the pedestrian signals and crosswalk.

The safety improvements are being added due to the recent commercial and resident growth in the immediate area.

