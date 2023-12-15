Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation

Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -A proposal to remove guns from people in certain high-risk or crisis situations was heard in a state legislative committee Friday.

The CARR (Crisis Aversion and Rights Retention) Act is similar to many red flag laws that allow for the confiscation or temporary removal of firearms from a person who is in crisis mode or is determined to be at risk.

People flocked to Frankfort to hear about the proposal, and it was so crowded in the legislative committee room they spilled out into the hallways and filled up two “overflow” rooms to watch on video screens.

“On that day, I faced something that I can only describe as hell on earth,” said Whitney Austin, who survived being shot 12 times while being trapped in a revolving door during a shooting in Cincinnati. She supports the CARR Act, which backers say protects the Second Amendment while temporarily transferring guns from those determined to be at risk.

“In researching mass shooters over the last three decades, we know 80% of the time they signal their intentions,” said Austin.

The debate drew an emotional response from Senator Karen Berg of Louisville. She said her son killed himself a year ago Friday.

“And if we could do one thing in this state to prevent one parent from having to go through that, it is worth it,” said Berg.

The debate drew a lot of emotion and opinions on both sides of the political aisle. Republican Whitney Westerfield supports the CARR Act, but others in the GOP have a lot of questions.

“I am still trying to figure out how we can stop someone from hurting themself or others in real-time,” said Rep. Patrick Flannery, R-Olive Hill.

“To me, our common ground is the constitution. We have all sworn to uphold it,” said Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge.

Maddox has long stood her ground in support of firearms issues and vehemently opposes any laws that restrict them. She also said, “94% of mass casualties occur in so-called “gun-free zones,” and places where people are stripped of their constitutional rights.

Representative Westerfield says he plans to file the CARR act for next year’s session.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July...
BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

Latest News

TVA will invest an additional $120 million in the next year for additional improvements.
TVA invests $123 million in improvements to winter weather resiliency
A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Former Governor Julian Carroll is remembered by his former colleagues for his longtime...
Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state
Intersection safety improvement project set to begin on U.S. 231 and KY 622 in Warren County