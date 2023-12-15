LifeSkills discusses suicide prevention resources

LifeSkills discusses Bowling Green’s array of resources for those struggling with mental health.
LifeSkills discusses Bowling Green's array of resources for those struggling with mental health.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Statistics show that late spring and summer have the highest rate of suicide in the U.S., but winter brings its own set of challenges.

Nonetheless, mental health is a year-round issue that more people should be aware of.

LifeSkills Director of Community Engagement Melanie Watts says the conversation around mental health has not been normalized.

“One in four adults have a mental health disorder. One in four, but yet we don’t talk about it,” Watts said. “Every 11 minutes an adult commits suicide in the United States. There is absolutely nothing wrong with therapy. There is nothing wrong with going in and talking to someone who is not biased.”

It can be difficult for those without similar experiences to understand the mindset of someone contemplating suicide. It’s important to be an understanding listener when faced with those conversations, but if there are any concerns of self-harm, there is no replacement for professional assistance.

“If you have a friend that is suicidal, who you believe is a danger to themselves or others then you need to dial 911,” Watts said. “The other thing to do is to not leave them by themselves. If you believe they are in danger from themselves, or others then don’t leave them by themselves. Get professional help.”

Bowling Green has many resources available to those struggling with mental health, including a 24-hour hotline. Dispatchers can be reached by calling or texting 9-8-8.

Watts says you don’t necessarily need to be in a crisis, but you can communicate with someone when you need to.

Additional information on mental health services can be found here.

