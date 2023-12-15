Madisonville PD officer nearly passes out after being exposed to cocaine during arrest, police say

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville Police officer was taken to the hospital while investigating drugs found during a bust, according to the police department.

Police say on Wednesday, officers arrested Lorandus Stone during a traffic stop. That came after Stone reportedly delivered meth during a controlled buy in October.

After taking him to the police department for questioning, officers say they found a plastic container on the floorboard of the cruiser near where Stone was sitting.

Madisonville Police say an officer opened the container to inspect it when an unknown white powder drifted into the air.

According to police, the officer felt lightheaded and nearly passed out. Another officer administered Narcan to the officer in fear that the powder could possibly be fentanyl.

The exposed officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and observation.

During an interview, police say Stone took ownership of the container and told officers there was around 20 grams of cocaine inside it.

Lorandus Stone, 61, of Louisville, was booked into the Hopkins County Jail and faces drug trafficking and wanton endangerment charges.

