Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Governor Julian Carroll passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. All day Friday, he was given the honor of lying in state in the capitol’s rotunda.

He is remembered by his colleagues who spoke about his character both in and out of office.

“I couldn’t tell you a person more committed to the commonwealth than Governor Carroll,” said Brett Scott, a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections.

Even decades after working with the former governor, his impact is felt by those who got to know him on the job.

“For a young person, it was a wonderful experience for me because he met with us individually and in groups,” said George Burgess, a former colleague at the office for policy management, a job he had soon after graduating college. “It set the stage for my career.”

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at Former Governor Carroll’s memorial service in the Rotunda on Friday afternoon.

“Julian was a true public servant that I’m not sure we can say about anybody else,” said Gov. Beshear.

Throughout Gov. Carroll’s decades of public service in a variety of positions within state-level government, there is a persisting memory among his former colleagues.

“He did not differentiate in relation to his close people and people that were afar. He loved the whole commonwealth,” said Scott.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at Elevate Church in Frankfort. The Kentucky National Guard will conduct military honors at his gravesite.

