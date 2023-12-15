Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state

Mourners pay respects as fmr. Gov. Julian Carroll lies in state
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Governor Julian Carroll passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. All day Friday, he was given the honor of lying in state in the capitol’s rotunda.

He is remembered by his colleagues who spoke about his character both in and out of office.

“I couldn’t tell you a person more committed to the commonwealth than Governor Carroll,” said Brett Scott, a former deputy commissioner at the Department of Corrections.

Even decades after working with the former governor, his impact is felt by those who got to know him on the job.

“For a young person, it was a wonderful experience for me because he met with us individually and in groups,” said George Burgess, a former colleague at the office for policy management, a job he had soon after graduating college. “It set the stage for my career.”

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at Former Governor Carroll’s memorial service in the Rotunda on Friday afternoon.

“Julian was a true public servant that I’m not sure we can say about anybody else,” said Gov. Beshear.

Throughout Gov. Carroll’s decades of public service in a variety of positions within state-level government, there is a persisting memory among his former colleagues.

“He did not differentiate in relation to his close people and people that were afar. He loved the whole commonwealth,” said Scott.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. at Elevate Church in Frankfort. The Kentucky National Guard will conduct military honors at his gravesite.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July...
BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

Latest News

If your child does end up sick, you can always talk with your doctor about their recommendations.
BRDHD gives tips on dressing kids for winter and avoiding illness
TVA will invest an additional $120 million in the next year for additional improvements.
TVA invests $123 million in improvements to winter weather resiliency
A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
The debate took place in the Interim Judiciary Committee which meets in the months between...
Lawmakers hear debate on proposed bill to take guns away from people in crisis situation