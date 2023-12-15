Nashville Predators and American Red Cross team up to host blood drive

The red cross had a great turnout for this year's 2023 blood drive.
The red cross had a great turnout for this year's 2023 blood drive.(WGEM)
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a cross-state blood drive to encourage people to help those in need.

Both organizations will host blood drives in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky, including Bowling Green.

“We have seen recently how fast a disaster can happen and the need for blood then increases,” said Joel Sullivan, the regional executive with the American Red Cross Tennessee Region in a press release. “It is our responsibility as a community to step up and keep a solid blood supply on the shelves so we can answer the call when the need is great. We cannot do that without the generous support of our blood donors.”

The American Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood.

O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.

Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross accounts for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.

The blood drives in Bowling Green are on Dec. 27-29 in the meeting rooms at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center on 1021 Wilkinson Trace Rd.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators winter fan beanie and a long-sleeved winter holiday Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

12 lucky Donors will also get a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon Gift Carda 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
This metal concrete forming structure toppled after several construction site failures during...
Court awards $22M in Barren County construction mishap settlement
Schools Closed
Edmonson County schools to close the rest of the week due to illnesses
A couple in Tennessee says they are searching for a new home with their two babies following a...
4-month-old baby survives ‘by the grace of God’ after being picked up by tornado
Police respond.
Auburn Police Department investigating after child finds alcohol bottle after Christmas parade

Latest News

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal multi-vehicle accident reported near Munfordville
Logan Memorial Hospital cuts ribbon on new Wound Care Center
BGPD has issued a warrant for Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, in connection to...
BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder
The event highlighted the challenges candidates endured through their childhood and how the...
Youth from Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson recognized at luncheon