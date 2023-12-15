Nashville Predators and American Red Cross team up to host blood drive

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Nashville Predators and the American Red Cross are teaming up to host a cross-state blood drive to encourage people to help those in need.

Both organizations will host blood drives in cities across Tennessee and Kentucky, including Bowling Green.

“We have seen recently how fast a disaster can happen and the need for blood then increases,” said Joel Sullivan, the regional executive with the American Red Cross Tennessee Region in a press release. “It is our responsibility as a community to step up and keep a solid blood supply on the shelves so we can answer the call when the need is great. We cannot do that without the generous support of our blood donors.”

The American Red Cross supplies 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. All blood types are needed, but there is a demand for type O negative and type O positive blood.

O negative type blood is the universal donor that can be given to any patient of any blood type during emergencies. Those type O blood bags are used most by hospital emergency rooms to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.

Blood donated to community blood drives for the American Red Cross accounts for 80 percent of all blood collected in the United States.

The blood drives in Bowling Green are on Dec. 27-29 in the meeting rooms at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center on 1021 Wilkinson Trace Rd.

It will be from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All presenting donors will receive a Predators winter fan beanie and a long-sleeved winter holiday Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

12 lucky Donors will also get a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon Gift Carda 65-inch Amazon Fire TV.

