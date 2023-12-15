Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Stream
Apps
Spanish
Home
Election Results
Election Results Map
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Weather Safety
What is a First Alert Weather Day
Weather Headlines
Closings & Delays
Sports
Sports Connection
Long Game
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Telemundo Bowling Green
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Stream
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
Sponsored Pages
Good News
Hometown Hero
JA People of Action
Poppy's Field Trip
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Press Releases
POPPY VISITS OAKLAND ELEMENTARY
POPPY VISITS OAKLAND ELEMENTARY
By
WBKO News Staff
Updated: Dec. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Poppys Field Trip Visits Oakland Elementary
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Hopkinsville man gets over a decade in prison for distributing drugs
Glasgow man facing nearly 5 years in prison for illegal firearm crimes
One killed, one injured in Allen County accident
Logan County to be home for first Isaiah 117 location in Kentucky
10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire
Latest News
Poppys Field Trip Visits Oakland Elementary
Gov. Beshear’s administration is pushing for universal Pre-K in Kentucky: Here’s what you should know
Edmonson County Schools had over 130 fifth-grade students graduate from their D.A.R.E. program
Edmonson County ‘Keepin’ It Real’ with D.A.R.E. Graduation