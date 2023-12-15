BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine will be bright on Friday allowing highs to get back into the 60s. Even with more clouds over the weekend, we remain fairly mild on Saturday.

Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!

THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that will bring some rain to the area this weekend. Most weather models keep a vast majority of the rain well to our east, but some showers will reach south-central Kentucky, Saturday night into Sunday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.

