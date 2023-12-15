Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sunshine will be bright on Friday allowing highs to get back into the 60s. Even with more clouds over the weekend, we remain fairly mild on Saturday.
THIS WEEKEND: We are keeping an eye on a weather maker that will bring some rain to the area this weekend. Most weather models keep a vast majority of the rain well to our east, but some showers will reach south-central Kentucky, Saturday night into Sunday. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team for the very latest.
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.