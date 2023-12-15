Task Force: 40 pounds of marijuana seized during Butler County home search

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested Wednesday night after the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police found 40 pounds of marijuana in a home in Butler County.

Pacheco Alan Esquivel, 22, originally from Mexico but residing in Morgantown, and Benjamin Alexis Alicea, 39, of Morgantown, were both charged with trafficking in over 5 pounds of marijuana, which is a Class C Felony.

Both were arrested without resistance.

Along with the drugs, police found a 9mm semi auto hand gun and $2,652 in cash.

Detectives said that Esquivel was previously arrested on Aug. 16 at a rented Airbnb on East 13th Avenue in Bowling Green for the same charge when police found Esquivel and another with 30 pounds of marijuana.

Esquivel was indicted for that charge in Warren County in October and posted his $6,000 bond.

“Due to no criminal record in this country at the time he was arrested in August, he was not deported,” according to a release from the task force. “it appears he moved his activities to Butler County.”

The task force said that detectives “continue the investigation as to the source of marijuana and individual from Mexico trafficking marijuana in Bowling Green and Butler County.”

Both were taken to the Butler County Jail.

