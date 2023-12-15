Task Force: 40 pounds of marijuana seized during Butler County home search

Two arrests were made during the search.
Two arrests were made during the search.(Submitted Photo)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested Wednesday night after the Bowling Green - Warren County Drug Task Force and Kentucky State Police found 40 pounds of marijuana in a home in Butler County.

Pacheco Alan Esquivel, 22, originally from Mexico but residing in Morgantown, and Benjamin Alexis Alicea, 39, of Morgantown, were both charged with trafficking in over 5 pounds of marijuana, which is a Class C Felony.

Both were arrested without resistance.

Along with the drugs, police found a 9mm semi auto hand gun and $2,652 in cash.

Detectives said that Esquivel was previously arrested on Aug. 16 at a rented Airbnb on East 13th Avenue in Bowling Green for the same charge when police found Esquivel and another with 30 pounds of marijuana.

Esquivel was indicted for that charge in Warren County in October and posted his $6,000 bond.

“Due to no criminal record in this country at the time he was arrested in August, he was not deported,” according to a release from the task force. “it appears he moved his activities to Butler County.”

The task force said that detectives “continue the investigation as to the source of marijuana and individual from Mexico trafficking marijuana in Bowling Green and Butler County.”

Both were taken to the Butler County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Sheriff Terry Gray during his swearing-in ceremony.
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Malcolm Jones, the twin brother of Malik Jones, is now also wanted in connection to the July...
BGPD: Second Jones twin wanted in connection to WKU student murder
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans

Latest News

Ryan Joiner
Franklin man charged after Auburn hit and run involving a carriage
Police said that the suspect “recklessly” drove around the carriage in the opposite lane and...
Franklin man charged after Auburn hit and run involving a carriage
MUNFORDVILLE HORSE CAVE I65 FATAL
Fatal Accident reported at mile marker 59 on I-65
The white house earlier today passed the annual defense authorization bill... Which would...
Latest from Washington: Impeachment inquiry, defense bill, congress