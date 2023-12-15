Skip to content
News
Weather
Sports
Video Clips
Live Stream
Apps
Spanish
Home
Election Results
Election Results Map
News
Traffic
State
Regional
National
Investigation
International
AM and Midday
Health
Education
Crime Stoppers
Crime
Weather
Radar
Weather Cams
Weather Headlines
Closings & Delays
Sports
Sports Connection
Long Game
Football Friday Nights
Scoreboard
Talkin' Tops
PrepSpin
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Telemundo Bowling Green
Sign Up for eNews
Job Watch
Contests
Video Clips
Live Stream
Latest Newscasts
Apps
Programming Schedule
Contact Us
Meet the News Team
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
Submit Photo or Video
Submit Birthdays & Anniversaries
Jobs with Gray Television
Jobs with WBKO
Sponsored Pages
Good News
Hometown Hero
JA People of Action
Poppy's Field Trip
SOKY Happenings Calendar
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Press Releases
TEST
WBKO Updated Logo 2023
(WBKO)
By
Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST
|
Updated: 6 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on X (formerly Twitter)
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
TEST
Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.
Most Read
UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Kentucky sheriff accused of driving more than 2x legal limit in cruiser
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
Brooks Houck transferred to Oldham County Detention Center
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Latest News
Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!
Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!
Some rain this weekend
A light frost possible this morning!