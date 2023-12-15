Youth from Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson recognized at luncheon

By Davis Wells
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin-Simpson recognized four candidates at the Youth of the Year Luncheon.

The event highlighted the challenges candidates endured through their childhood and how the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin Simpson helped them over the years.

While at the luncheon, the organization was commended for helping shape and guide the youth to be leaders through their years in the program.

“I’ve found while doing this program is just feeling confident in myself as a person, because I used to be that kid who didn’t believe that he could do anything,” said Youth of the Year winner, Malachi Allen. “I didn’t want to do anything because I was too scared that people would judge me all the time.”

He also credits his mother for being in his corner and encouraging him to be himself.

“My mom, she’s been my main parental figure who’s just been there all my life,” Allen said. “I always know that no matter what, she’s always rooting for me, and she’s always going to be my number one cheerleader.”

The other candidates who were recognized this year were Gabriel Barber, Aliah Johnson, and AJ Wanta.

