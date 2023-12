BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Franklin police are searching for two individuals who broke into a vehicle late Friday night.

The male and female broke into a vehicle between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. stealing a large amount of cash.

Franklin police ask if anyone has information on these subjects, call their dispatch at 270-586-8824.

Male and female subjects wanted for breaking into a vehicle stealing a large amount of cash. (WBKO)

