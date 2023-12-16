How WKU became a part of the first ever ‘Famous Toastery Bowl’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are set to take on former Conference USA foe Old Dominion in the Famous Toastery Bowl.

If you’re turning your head to the side wondering why it sounds like a bowl game you’ve never heard of, that’s because this the first ever, and most likely last, Famous Toastery Bowl.

It was originally suppose to be the Bahamas Bowl that’s been played since 2014.

Ironically, WKU played in the first two ever Bahamas Bowl games, picking up wins against Central Michigan and Middle Tennessee respectively.

On Oct. 26, it was announced that the game would be moved to Charlotte at Jerry Richardson Stadium due to the construction at Thomas Robinson Stadium in the Bahamas.

On Nov. 14, Famous Toastery was named the title sponsor of the relocated bowl game to reflect that it isn’t being played in Nassau.

“The Bahamas Bowl stadium wasn’t going to be ready so they elected to move the bowl to Charlotte,” President of Famous Toastery Mike Sebazco said. “They said the Bahamas Bowl is going to be in Charlotte and they’re looking for a title sponsor and I thought to myself ‘wow some lucky brand is going to get a bowl game’ and fortunately I gathered my senses and it was us.”

Famous Toastery is a fast casual, better breakfast chain with eight company owned and 23 franchise locations based in Charlotte.

The game was suppose to be a Sun Belt representative vs a Mid American Conference representative.

Old Dominion fulfills the SBC requirement but the MAC didn’t have enough bowl-eligible teams to send a representative, so WKU took the spot.

Traveling to Charlotte is a reward in itself, but the teams do get to enjoy different parts of the city.

Famous Toastery has a partnership with NASCAR driver Michael McDowell and both teams will get to meet McDowell while also getting to visit the NASCAR Hall of Fame, among other things.

The Tops even get to go the Charlotte Hornets game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“We want to put on a great show for these guys and it’s a about the experience, the one and only Famous Toastery Bowl has got to be memorable for all the right reasons that’s what we want these guys to have,” Sebazco said. “That’s where our team is focused, just making sure everybody associated with Western Kentucky and Old Dominion come to Charlotte and have a great time and the highlight is truly going to be a great bowl game. We can’t wait to see how this plays out.”

Although saying “the Famous Toastery Bowl” might get a slight chuckle out of some people for the funny name, the players still have the drive to win this game and put their names in the history books.

“It’ll be a little funny, but it’ll be good. You know a new bowl for us to be the first ones to win it, it will forever be in history, forever be stamped so that’ll be good for sure,” WKU junior defensive back Kendrick Simpkins said.

WKU will face off against Old Dominion in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl on Monday, Dec. 18, at 1:30 CT at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will air on ESPN.

“It’s why we play games right? Because the scoreboard matters. It will be the one and only Famous Toastery Bowl champion,” Sebazco said. “If these players aren’t going to have that on their tombstone someday, there’s something wrong with them.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.