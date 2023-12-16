Murfreesboro woman charged in human trafficking ring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro woman has been arrested in connection with a human trafficking ring in Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

This fall, the TBI began investigating a case about a woman named Yibi, who was later identified as Yilibeth Rivero De Caldera, 50, of Murfreesboro, who was allegedly trafficking female Hispanic immigrants in Nashville for commercial sex. Agents learned De Caldera allegedly provided financial assistance for women from Central and South America to get to the United States, then levied the victims with a large debt and forced them to engage in commercial sex acts at local hotels to pay back the debt.

On Thursday, TBI’s Human Trafficking Unit, with the partnership of the Tennessee Human Trafficking Task Force, Metropolitan Nashville Police, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Murfreesboro Police, FBI, HAS and the 16th and 20th Judicial District Attorney Generals Offices, conducted an operation to gather evidence related to the case and rescue victims.

As a result of the effort, authorities identified more than a dozen victims and offered them resources through partner nonprofits Ancora TN, Rescue One Global, Thistle Farms, and Catholic Charities. Seven of the women accepted services.

De Caldera was arrested in Rutherford County and transferred to Davidson County on warrants charging her with nine counts of trafficking for a commercial sex act. She is being held on $900,000 bond.

“The investigation into this trafficking enterprise continues, with the potential for additional arrests, charges, and victim identifications,” the TBI said in a news release.

Anyone with information about De Caldera or this criminal enterprise should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3463). Any victims who may need assistance should contact the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-558-6484.

For information on human trafficking, the warning signs, and Tennessee’s response to the crime, click here.

