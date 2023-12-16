Scottsville police investigate string of burglaries

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - After one successful burglary and two attempted burglaries, Scottsville police officers are working to identify the suspects in a crime spree.

Investigators said they responded to three calls between 2:00a.m. and 4:00a.m. Friday, Dec. 15. At the first call, police said unidentified suspects broke into a McDonald’s on the 300 Block of Old Gallatin Road and took an undetermined amount of cash. Then the same individuals are suspected of attempting to steal from a nearby ATM at a First Bank branch. On the third call, police said the same individuals attempted to steal money from the Food Lion on Old Gallatin Road but were unsuccessful.

Police believe the same suspects were involved in all three incidents and they may also be connected to a burglary at a Houchens in Glasgow, Kentucky.

If you have any information about these individuals, you are urged to contact Scottsville Police at (270) 237-3611.

