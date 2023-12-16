Showers moving into the area for Saturday night

By Davis Wells
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Expected rainfall amounts through Sunday morning.
Expected rainfall amounts through Sunday morning.(Davis Wells)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers are starting to enter into the viewing area. Rainfall will last through the rest of the night into Sunday morning, pushing out by 7 a.m. for most. Rainfall totals will be generally light totaling up to a half inch east of I-65, and less than a half inch west of I-65.

Areas east of I-65 are still under drought conditions, so this rain is beneficial for these areas.

There is no severe threat.

Meteorologist Davis Wells will have an update later tonight through our WBKO First Alert Weather app, and on WBKO News at 10.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A total of six vehicles were involved in the collision, according to KSP.
UPDATE: Man charged in deadly multi-vehicle accident near Munfordville
Ryan Joiner
Franklin man charged after Auburn hit and run involving a carriage
Gregory Parker
Bowling Green man charged with drug trafficking after vehicle search on I-65
Two arrests were made during the search.
Task Force: 40 pounds of marijuana seized during Butler County home search
Paul Hinton
Franklin man won over $219,000 playing Cleopatra Clusters with $10 wager

Latest News

If your child does end up sick, you can always talk with your doctor about their recommendations.
BRDHD gives tips on dressing kids for winter and avoiding illness
Clouds move in tonight before our next chance of rain for Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
Clouds building in with rain showers for Saturday
Cloudy skies with rain showers moving in by the evening hours.
Clouds and rain return this weekend
Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!
Some AM frost, then we’re much warmer!