Showers moving into the area for Saturday night

Expected rainfall amounts through Sunday morning. (Davis Wells)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rain showers are starting to enter into the viewing area. Rainfall will last through the rest of the night into Sunday morning, pushing out by 7 a.m. for most. Rainfall totals will be generally light totaling up to a half inch east of I-65, and less than a half inch west of I-65.

Areas east of I-65 are still under drought conditions, so this rain is beneficial for these areas.

There is no severe threat.

