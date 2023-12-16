Social media scam posing as Kentucky State Police

Kentucky State Police (WBKO)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State police have notified others to beware of spam accounts posing as them.

The fake accounts send messages asking for financial information to users across Facebook and Instagram.

Kentucky State Police stated, “We are reminding the public that we will never ask for financial information. If you encounter a scam on social media, please report the comment or account immediately to the platform.”

To verify the authenticity of an account, the Kentucky State Police Facebook page will have a blue checkmark next to their name.

KSP asks that if you are concerned about a message or comment from an account listed as them, contact them using Facebook Messenger or send an email to KSPSocialMedia@ky.gov.

If you are experiencing scams in Kentucky, you can report your incident through this link.

