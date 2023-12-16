TVA invests $123 million in improvements to winter weather resiliency

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Almost a year after the devastating effects of winter storm Elliott, the Tennessee Valley Authority or TVA has invested $123 million in facilities across seven states to address the unprecedented rolling blackouts that customers experienced last year.

Plant manager Jim Phelps remembers the storms well, as well as the preparation that he and his staff made in the days leading to the extreme weather event. Additional staffing, increased insulation, and traditional winter storm preparations were made, though Phelps says that the drastic temperature change brought on unforeseen challenges.

“It was a generational type storm,” Phelps said. “Within a matter of hours, the temperature went from nearly 60 degrees to, by 24 hours later, we were at 6 degrees below zero at this site. We hadn’t seen anything that drastic.”

Phelps hopes that he and his staff now know to make any necessary adjustments and continue to improve their operations for future extreme weather events.

“It was definitely unprecedented. Definitely demonstrated some vulnerabilities here that we had not been aware of previously,” Phelps said. “This is a fairly new plant, there’d been some cold weather before but definitely nothing like what we saw during that couple-of-day period.”

The $123 million investment in the last year has largely gone towards insulation essential materials, improvements on sensors, and Heat Trace protection for equipment. With these improvements, Phelps says that the plant can now operate at full capacity in temperatures as low as 20 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 48 hours.

“You know, it’s not just about Heat Trace and that sort of protection, it’s around just the insulation. The insulation had very small openings in it and allowed stuff to freeze. We just had never seen that type of weather on these units, and these units are very efficient. Basically, all of the heat is used and there’s not a lot of extra heat to keep stuff from freezing,” Phelps said.

TVA plans to invest an additional $120 million in the coming year to further improve resiliency in inclement weather.

