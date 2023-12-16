Two arrested after Scottsville traffic stop leads to drug bust

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two Tennesseans are in custody in Allen County after a traffic stop Friday morning.

Scottsville police said around 6:30a.m. officers located a truck that was suspicious of criminal activity. After conducting a traffic stop, police discovered the driver and passenger were in possession of drugs.

The driver, Joseph Groves of Portland, was also in violation of driving on a suspended license, according to police.

Groves and his passenger, Karl Bond of Cross Plains, were taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

