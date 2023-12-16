WATCH: Teen rescues woman who was being swept out to sea

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) - A Florida woman is glad to be alive after a quick-thinking teenager saved her life.

After seeing a woman being swept out into the ocean from an inlet, Jakob Thompson jumped in to help her.

Now, he is being called a hero.

“I jumped in and everything happened like that. Super fast,” Thompson said.

The fun afternoon for the 17-year-old at the Boynton Beach inlet quickly turned tense.

Cellphone video captured the moment he jumped off the seawall and into the inlet to help rescue a woman being swept out into the ocean two weeks ago.

“I just swam as fast as I can to get her, and by the time I got to her, she was pretty, I don’t want to say lifeless, but she was very tired,” Thompson described. “Very worn out and tired from obviously struggling, trying to get out of the water.”

He risked his own life, without hesitation.

“She was really sorry. That’s all she was saying the whole time, ‘I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry.,’” Thompson remembered. “I was like, ‘You don’t have to be sorry about anything.’”

He eventually got her to the seawall. That’s when two men pulled them out.

First responders arrived moments later.

“I think the adrenaline took over. I didn’t really have any emotions at that point,” Thompson answered when asked if he was scared.

It’s still unclear why the woman jumped in.

“I’ve heard people say a phone dropped in the water, but I’m not sure 100%,” Thompson said. “I’m not even sure how long she was in the water.”

The rescue highlights the dangers of the inlet because of the fast-moving currents.

“If someone is to go into the inlet like what happened in November, it’s a race against time to try to help those people and get them out of the water as fast as possible,” Lt. Tyler Hoffman, dive team leader with the Boynton Beach Fire Rescue, said.

That’s why Boynton Beach Fire Rescue has one the largest team of divers ready to respond.

“We are able to have a pretty extensive dive team because the water is so unforgiving. Time is definitely our greatest enemy when it comes to water calls,” Hoffman said.

Some of the first responders honored Thompson for going above and beyond. It’s a moment the Santaluces Community High School senior will never forget.

“It’s kind of like looking up to somebody because that’s who I aspire to be one day, a firefighter,” Thompson said.

Thompson and his family have a lot to be thankful for this holiday, and they’re enjoying the feeling that comes with doing the right thing.

The woman was eventually evacuated by first responders. She is believed to be ok.

Copyright 2023 WPEC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.