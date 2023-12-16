WKU mourns loss of student

Abigail Nash, passed away at just 21 years old. (Courier Journal)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Western Kentucky University community is mourning after the loss of senior student, Abigail Nash, at just 21 years old.

Nash passed away on Wed., Dec. 13, 2023. At this time, her cause of death has not been listed.

She was preparing to start her final semester majoring in marketing with an emphasis on graphic design. Nash was also involved in the WKU community within the Mahurin Honors College and the Cherry Creative newspaper on the design team.

WKU is offering assistance for students and staff through the Life Skills Crisis line in Bowling Green, which can be contacted at 270-843-4357.

For those wishing to pay tribute, Nash’s family is asking for donations to the Maryhurs or Caron Treatment Center.

A celebration of life will be held next year on her birthday, Feb. 23, 2024.

