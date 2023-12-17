Cool and partly cloudy Sunday, then a few flakes possible on Monday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Temperatures across the WBKO viewing area will be a little bit cooler than what we saw yesterday with highs only reaching into the 40s and 50s for many of us today. A taste of winter will arrive tomorrow with a few chances for mixed precip and some snow!

Mixed precip possible for Monday! (WBKO)

We’re not expecting any major accumulations or impacts, but a few of us could see a quick dusting on grassy/elevated surfaces if there are some heavier snow bursts that develop. Temperatures will be right around the temperature for freezing precipitation near the ground, so it will really depend on what the upper air temperature profile looks like to determine if we’ll see more rain, sleet, or snow.

Tuesday overnight looks COLD! (WBKO)

After the wintry mix moves out on Monday, much colder air will move in behind it. Feel-like temperatures Monday night into Tuesday could dip into the teens! You won’t need the winter gear for very long as more mild air is set to return by midweek, with warmer-than-average temps likely by late week. Rain chances will also stay pretty minimal before another shot at some precip arrives as we roll into next weekend. Buckle up as we begin our rollercoaster ride that is SCKY winter weather!

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.