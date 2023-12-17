The good–and the bad–of child health information on social media

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parenting isn’t easy, and since the beginning of time, those parents have sought out the advice of others to help.

These days, a new survey shows a majority of parents turn to apps like TikTok and Facebook for advice on caring for their child, and it seems the whole internet is willing to offer that advice. The question is whether the whole internet is equipped to do so.

Dr. Heather Felton, pediatrician at Norton Children’s, said that’s why social media presents a challenge and an opportunity for healthcare providers.

“We can try to push back on it, and probably be unsuccessful, but we can also embrace it,” Dr. Felton said. “So, that’s why I’m on social media. That’s why I talk to other health care providers about putting good information on social media so that it can be there for people when they go to look for it.”

A national poll from Michigan University found 4 out of 5 parents of young children use social media to discuss various parenting topics. Popular topics include nutrition, vaccination, and helping soothe children to sleep.

The survey also showed some parents feel it can be difficult to distinguish good advice from bad. Dr. Felton said parents should pay attention to whether the content creator cites their sources.

“I also try to cite my sources, and a lot of good people who are putting out helpful information will do that,” Dr. Felton said. “‘This is the article I’m referencing; this is the data behind what I’m saying,’ and they can cite that, and you can fact-check it.”

Dr. Felton said this is something all parents should do: fact-check whatever they’re seeing on social media. Parents can even check a pediatrician’s credentials by searching their name on the American Board of Pediatrics website.

To her fellow medical providers, Dr. Felton had this advice:

“If you are in healthcare, liking, sharing, posting, commenting on those kinds of videos even if you aren’t making content can also help to push that information out to more people,” Dr. Felton said. “All of us working together can help to disseminate good health care information out to the public.”

