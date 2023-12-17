Preview: WKU vs Old Dominion in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU Hilltoppers will face a former Conference USA opponent Old Dominion on Dec. 18 in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This will be the first time these teams will meet on the field since 2021 when the Tops beat the Monarchs 43-20, starting the Hilltoppers path to the C-USA Championship game. But a lot has changed in two years with these rosters looking very different than they were back then.

WKU is one of 16 programs to have played in a bowl game each season since 2019 that will also play in a bowl game in 2023.

WKU holds the all-time record between the teams, sporting a 6-1 record dating back to 2014. The lone loss came in 2018 where the Monarchs won 37-34 in Bowling Green with one of the most bizarre and confusing series of plays you will ever seen. Multiple untimed downs due to penalties, a blocked field goal, and a face mask led to ODU hitting the game winning field goal and taking the win. A game all WKU fans wish they could forget but is sadly stuck in their brains forever.

This year’s Hilltopper team went 7-5 (5-3, CUSA) with the Tops finishing in fourth place in the conference standings behind newcomers Liberty, New Mexico State, and Jacksonville State. WKU averaged nearly 30 points per game on 288 passing yards and 108 rushing yards per game.

Austin Reed has led the way for WKU at quarterback throwing for 3,340 yards and 31 touchdowns. He ranks first in CUSA in passing yards per game (278.3), total passing yards (3,340), completions (289), and passing touchdowns (31), and he is third in CUSA in total offense (286.7) and second total offensive touchdowns (35).

There’s been speculation all week rather Reed will be playing in this game or not, but head coach Tyson Helton would not confirm if he is starting in the game. Offensive Coordinator Drew Hollingshead said the team has been practicing all week with all offensive players being present, including Reed. But the assumption right now would be that Reed is not playing and Turner Helton would get the start.

Helton has played in two games this season going 8-8 for 82 yards and a touchdown.

One star player who is confirmed to be playing is Malachi Corley. Corley led CUSA with 11 touchdown receptions in 11 games played this season for the Hilltoppers. Corley finished the year with 958 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions – an average of 87.1 yards receiving per game. In what will most likely be his last game in a Hilltopper uniform

Defensively, the Tops have had a rough year dealing with injuries to many players including the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year JaQues Evans. But the defense still managed to have14 interceptions while recovering 11 fumbles on the year. 11 different defenders have gotten an interception this season with Anthony Johnson Jr. leading the way with three. The Tops are tied for 21st in the country in turnover margin and have scored three defensive touchdowns this season. Redshirt sophomore Talique Allen leads the team in tackles with 50 on the year.

On the other side of the ball, Old Dominion had a crazy ending to its season, becoming bowl eligible after beating Georgia Southern and Georgia State in consecutive weeks on the final play of each game to finish 6-6 (5-3, Sun Belt).This is the third bowl game in program history for the Monarchs and first since 2021.

Its two previous bowls were in 2016 with a 24-20 win over Eastern Michigan and a 30-17 loss against Tulsa in 2021.

This year the Monarchs are led by Grant Wilson who’s thrown for 2026 yards, 16 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. The backfield combination of Kadarius Calloway and Keshawn Wicks have combined for eight rushing touchdowns and 1116 yards this season.

One area that the Hilltopper defense can take advantage of is the offensive line. ODU’s offensive line has given up a whopping 61 sacks this season. The Monarchs will also be without their All-American and nation’s leading tackler, linebacker Jason Henderson, who has been ruled out with an undisclosed injury.

The Tops and Monarchs will square off this upcoming Monday in the first ever Famous Toastery Bowl at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m. C.T.

