Showers continue through Sunday morning

Rain showers continue for Saturday night

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rainfall is expected to continue through Saturday overnight into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts have been light across the area and are expected to stay light. No severe weather is expected.

Rain moves out by 8 a.m. with mostly cloudy skies for your Sunday. (Davis Wells)

Sunday: Temperatures most of the day will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. The rain moves out by 8 a.m. with clouds sticking around. A few could see the sun briefly pop out but most of the day will be cloudy.

Sunday night: Skies turn partly cloudy allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-30s.

Monday: Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures warming only into the low to mid-40s. Winds will be gusty up to 30-35mph at times.

Monday night: Skies clear out and temperatures drop down to the low 20s. Have your ice scrapers and coats ready to go for Tuesday morning!

Our only rain chances for the next 5 days will be for Sunday morning as they system pushes out of the area. (Davis Wells)

LOOKING AHEAD: Winter officially starts on Thursday at 9:27 p.m. Central time. The next chance of rain doesn’t appear to move in until at least next weekend.

