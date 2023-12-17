Strong storm off the Carolina coast causing significant flooding

Estimated rainfall amounts since Sunday at midnight. Rainfall and strong winds continue across the area. (Davis Wells)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A powerful low-pressure system along the east coast near the Carolinas is causing significant flooding for many.

As of Sunday afternoon, many areas have observed well over 6 inches of rainfall, with some even receiving up to 12 inches of rain. On top of the flooding rain, very strong winds are pushing water onshore causing additional flash flooding and danger to those throughout the states.

It is estimated that many areas along the east coast from South Carolina up to Maine will experience excessive rainfall amounts posing a risk to those within these areas.

Many areas along the east coast are expected to continue to see flooding rains, as well as very strong winds. (Davis Wells)

Flash flood emergencies have been issued due to rapidly rising water, severe thunderstorm warnings, and a few tornado warnings.

There is no storm risk for south-central Kentucky from this storm.

