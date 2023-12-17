WKU student creates adult-readiness website for soon to graduate students

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - College students looking for resources on the adjustment to life after school will now have an answer.

Janessa Unseld is a student at Western Kentucky University that found a lack of career readiness resources she thought were much needed for soon to graduate students. Like any college student, she began coding, two years ago. She recently published the soft launch of her new website, Coleus Academy.

“The mission is providing anyone and everyone with the tools to navigate adulthood,” said Unseld. “It is an E-learning platform, currently under development, to make that practical knowledge publicly available and accessible as possible.”

Coleus has a multitude of categories that pertain to adulthood, each with several options of reading material applicable to that category. Some of the categories include information on career readiness, financial literacy, and parenting.

“The tagline is the encyclopedia of adulthood, and you could come across any issue, when it comes to being an adult, and Coleus has some kind of foundational knowledge for it,” said Unseld. “You aren’t going to leave Coleus with a PHD in anything, but you will leave with a breadth of knowledge.”

The soft launch of Coleus was earlier this year, but Nessa is excited to continue growing the site. A relaunch is scheduled for the summer, but with ever changing information the site will need constant attention.

Nessa took home the Inaugural ‘Buckman Award’ presented by WKU’s Innovation Campus that will allow her to continue her work for at least two more years.

“Sometimes they sponsor leases for student entrepreneurs who are starting their own businesses and kind of advise them and get them set up,” said Unseld. “That’s something I was going through but I graduate in May. Through this Buckman Award, one of the prizes is you get a 2-year sponsored lease so I will still have that opportunity and advice even though I will have graduated.”

Nessa will continue to add information to the site as the hard launch date approaches and even has a goal of implementing a mastery concept with applicable feedback.

You can find more information here.

