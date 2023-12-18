Allen County man sentenced for methamphetamine trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - An Allen County man was sentenced Monday for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, Timothy E. Austin, 50, of Scottsville, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by five of supervised release, for possession with the intent to distribute 154.747 grams of methamphetamine on Aug.15, 2022.

Austin was sentenced for possessing a total of 263.876 grams of methamphetamine intended for distribution.

The increased drug amount was based on other relevant conduct of the defendant that the court considered when imposing the sentence.

There is no parole in the federal system.

