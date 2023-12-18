BGPD searching for missing teen

Ferschi Mata
Ferschi Mata(Bowling Green Police Department)
By Will Whaley
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Ferschi Sanchez Mata, 13, went missing from West 13th Avenue on Sunday around 11 a.m.

Ferschi was wearing a black jacket, a white or black T-shirt, flare blue jeans and black and rainbow crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to call 270-393-4000.

